The Lions Club of Morpeth is always mindful of the fact that it could not undertake much of its community service without the support of a generous public and many local businesses.

Members met at Morpeth Conservative Club for many years and two years ago, the Conservative Club discussed the possibility of having a defibrillator on the outside of its building as there was no such facility in this area of the town centre.

On hearing of this, the Lions offered to share the cost.

Morpeth Lions Les Sage and Peter Crook next to the new defibrillator.

After obtaining the necessary planning permission, the equipment is now in place. This has led to the current and past Morpeth Lions Presidents, Peter Crook and Les Sage respectively, paying the site a visit as both have been involved.

They said that the Lions are delighted to have played a part in providing the community with this defibrillator on Newgate Street.

Throughout Morpeth, the Lions have been able to distribute collecting tins to sympathetic businesses and the contributions from these over the years is now more than £3,000.

By way of thanking those businesses whose contributions exceed £100 in total, the club presents them with a framed certificates.

From left, Morpeth Lion Simon Pringle, T&G Allan member of staff and Morpeth Lions President Peter Crook.

Mr Crook recently presented such a certificate to a staff member from T&G Allan on Newgate Street.

Morpeth Lions Club now meets at the Comrades Club on the Market Place. Meetings are held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month starting at 7.30pm.