Steve Ball, left, and Coun John Beynon.

A defibrillator has been put in place on the outside of the public toilet block to ensure it is available 24/7 in the unfortunate event where it may be needed.

The project was organised and arranged by Morpeth Town Council and the installation would not have been possible without the financial contributions from Morpeth Stobhill county councillor John Beynon and Steve Ball of the RFL Benevolent Fund and the Danny Jones Defibrillator Fund.

Coun Beynon said: “I was delighted to be able to contribute to this from my members’ small schemes fund.

“It’s a logical place to have a defibrillator given the amount of people who come along to the park.”