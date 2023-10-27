News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Defibrillator is now in place at Carlisle Park in Morpeth

Life-saving equipment has been installed at Carlisle Park in Morpeth.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 27th Oct 2023, 14:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 14:19 BST
Steve Ball, left, and Coun John Beynon.Steve Ball, left, and Coun John Beynon.
Steve Ball, left, and Coun John Beynon.

A defibrillator has been put in place on the outside of the public toilet block to ensure it is available 24/7 in the unfortunate event where it may be needed.

The project was organised and arranged by Morpeth Town Council and the installation would not have been possible without the financial contributions from Morpeth Stobhill county councillor John Beynon and Steve Ball of the RFL Benevolent Fund and the Danny Jones Defibrillator Fund.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coun Beynon said: “I was delighted to be able to contribute to this from my members’ small schemes fund.

“It’s a logical place to have a defibrillator given the amount of people who come along to the park.”

He added that he is hoping to get another defibrillator installed in his ward, ideally in a central Stobhill location.

Related topics:Morpeth