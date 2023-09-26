Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At a Northumberland Scouts ceremony, Francis Walker was commended for being awarded the Silver Wolf – the highest award in Scouting – by Chief Scout Bear Grylls.

The letter informing him of this accolade also included an invitation to the national Day of Celebration and Achievement at Windsor Castle in April 2024 and that his name will be added to the Scout Association’s Roll of Honour.

He was also congratulated at a Castle Morpeth District event in Morpeth Town Hall last Friday.

From left, Peter Thorp (County Commissioner), Francis Walker and Prof Sir Alan Craft (County Chairman).

The 83-year-old joined what was then known as the Wolf Cubs in 1946 on his sixth birthday and progressed through the age groups. At the age of 17, he became the first Queen’s Scout in the Morpeth District.

Francis re-founded the 2nd Morpeth St Robert of Newminster Catholic Scout Group in 1961 as Scout Master and Acting Group Scout Master, and re-founded the 4th Morpeth Scout Group in 1985 as Group Scout Leader and Scout Leader.

He said: “I’m very honoured and thrilled to bits to be recognised. At these events, I was thinking of my late parents who were the ones that got me into Scouting in the first place.

“I’m delighted to see how the 4th Morpeth Group has grown to have so many Beaver Colonies, Cub Packs and Scout Troops.

“I never get tired of Scouting as it’s been part of my life for so long and following the Scouting ethos has helped me personally to stay fit and healthy.”

Francis was appointed to two extra positions in the Morpeth District as Assistant District Commissioner for Scouts and Assistant District Commissioner for Leader Training.

He was appointed by Northumberland Scouts as a leader trainer on the county training team. Due to further training awards, this position went up to advanced leader trainer by 2006.

At the moment, he is a district supporter for the Castle Morpeth District and historian and archivist for the district as well.