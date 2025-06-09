Debts spiralling out of control for many, warns Alnwick charity boss

An Alnwick charity manager has warned that debts are spiralling out of control because people are bottling up their worries.

Christians Against Poverty (CAP) has released a new report to coincide with Loneliness Awareness Week which reveals the devastating impact of debt and poverty.

On average, people in the North East who come to the charity for debt help owe over £10,600, often for essential bills like Council Tax, rent arrears, gas and electricity.

Its report, No Time To Lose, reveals a stark picture where debt is forcing people into hiding, with a staggering 85% feeling isolated, and more than half (52%) admitting they were afraid to leave their homes.

Christians Against Poverty’s new report reveals the devastating impact debt and poverty is having on people.

In the Alnwick area, CAP partners with Alnwick Baptist Church to offer free debt advice to local people.

CAP’s Alnwick Debt Centre manager, Neill Parker, says that isolation and fear are preventing people from seeking help, leading to their debts spiralling out of control.

Neill said: “The financial pressures people face often go unseen, and as many are afraid to ask for help, they can isolate themselves from family and friends.

"CAP’s latest report highlights that low income and struggles with mental health are the two biggest reasons our clients are finding themselves in a debt crisis.

"Many people live on ridiculously low incomes, and when faced with increasing costs and other financial challenges they can become trapped in a vicious cycle of uncontrollable debt, leaving them to feel ashamed and alone – only worsening their fear and anxieties.”

Findings from No Time to Lose highlight that 78% fear answering the phone, 82% are worried about opening the post, 62% are frightened about a knock at the door and 58% have suffered from poor mental health.

Neill continued: “Many people struggling with debt are forced into isolation because of fear and worry about their situation. Thankfully, we’re able to meet clients face-to-face and provide in-depth, bespoke support.

"We’re determined to help more people in and around Alnwick who are struggling financially, and so we urge those who need support to get in touch – please don’t suffer alone.”

Visit capuk.org, email [email protected] or call 07706 035235.