Death of popular Amble RNLI member is announced

By Andrew Coulson
Published 17th Mar 2025, 09:45 BST
Rodney Burge.placeholder image
Rodney Burge.
Amble RNLI has announced the death of a much-loved and respected member of the RNLI family.

Rodney Burge was Amble born and bred. On leaving the Royal Navy in 1969, he settled back into Amble and joined the volunteer lifeboat crew serving on the all-weather and inshore lifeboats.

In 1987 he was appointed 2nd Coxswain and in 1992 was appointed Coxswain, a position he was to serve until the then time of retirement age of 55 in 1999.

Rodney continued to volunteer with Amble RNLI – becoming Launch Authority, Training Coordinator and press officer. From 2008 until 2014, he was the station’s Lifeboat Operations Manager.

He also worked for the RNLI from 2002 to 2004 as a Training Assessor, visiting many stations around the country in those years.

Rodney’s funeral will be held on Friday, March 28 at 2pm at the Sacred Heart Church at Amble.

