In a celebration of Deaf Awareness Week, young children and elderly residents in Morpeth were brought together in an intergenerational singing and signing event.

The Lisa Project event on May 8 saw residents from Foxton Court Care Home join children at Paws Preschool for a morning of music, and communication – designed to raise deaf awareness, boost wellbeing, and foster meaningful connections between generations.

Natasha Storey, qualified language teacher, founded the Lisa Project in memory of her sister, Lisa Mascarenhas.

Natasha said: “The intergenerational singing and signing project is incredibly personal to me. Before my father passed away from dementia, he was in a care home. He often seemed cut off from the world, but he would light up when my daughter Maria visited.

The event was part of two new projects: Lisa’s Lifetime Learners for care home residents and Lisa’s Little Learners for pre-school children.

“That spark, that sense of connection, is exactly what we’re trying to recreate through this project, along with the many emotional and cognitive benefits that singing and signing can bring.”

Alec, a resident at Foxton Court, reflected: “With all the bad things happening in the world, it lifts your heart to come here.”

Helen, another resident, added: “I love it here. I don’t want to go home!”

Jessica Lye, wellbeing coordinator at Foxton Court care home, praised the initiative, saying: “This has been a wonderful experience and all the residents are gaining so much from it.”

The children at Paws welcomed the residents with home-made biscuits and some flowers they had made.

Kristina, manager at Paws Preschool, said: “The children all really enjoyed singing and signing with the residents. It is a lovely programme to be a part of.”