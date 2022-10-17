The star of the Deadpool movies – and co-owner of Wrexham football club – reached out to six-year-old Leland on Twitter.

Leland, who was mascot at Blyth’s FA Cup match against Wrexham on Saturday, was diagnosed with the disease in September and is in urgent need of a bone marrow transplant.

His family are unable to provide it because they are not a match so they have launched a desperate search for a donor and have been raising awareness via a Facebook page, Leland’s fight.

Ryan Reynolds, left, sent a video message of support to Leland, who was mascot at Blyth Spartans' FA Cup match against Wrexham.

Reynolds, who is currently filming in the USA – where the match was broadcast live on ESPN – said: "Hi Leland, it's Ryan Reynolds here.

"I'm shooting a movie right now and I'm in New York and I heard a little bit about you and your story and I know that you've been going through hell and I just wanted to send you a little video and let you know that I'm thinking about you.

"I understand that you're six, my daughter's six as well, and I know that you love football.

"That's one thing that you and I have in common in a big way, I also love football, although I would venture a bet that you know more about football than I do because I'm kind of new to it. But I'm really excited for the match tomorrow.

Blyth Spartans mascot Leland poses for a pre-match photo. Picture: Paul Scott

"I hope I get to see you out there on the field. But more importantly, I hope I get to meet you in person one of these days. I'm sending you all my love, not just from me but the whole football community and my own family.

"Lots of love, Pal."

The message, along with Leland's own video response, was shared on Twitter by Blyth Spartans midfielder, JJ O'Donnell, who walked with Leland on the Croft Park pitch.

Leland responded with is own video message, saying: "Thanks JJ and Ryan Reynolds, I appreciate that video. Thanks for caring about me. Love you, bye."

Leland with Blyth player JJ O'Donnell. Picture: Paul Scott

The match finished 1-1 and the replay takes place on Tuesday night. Reynolds has offered the family an executive box to watch the game.