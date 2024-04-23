Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The last-ditch search is still on to find the owner of this last remaining winning ticket from the special EuroMillions draw on 3 November 2023.

The missing ticket was bought in Northumberland and the winning Millionaire Maker code was TDWJ 92983. The lucky ticket-holder only has until Wednesday, May 1 to claim their prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Players are being urged to check and double-check their unique EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker code for the chance to become an instant millionaire. For every EuroMillions line played, UK players automatically receive a EuroMillions Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket.

A EuroMillions winning lottery ticket was bought in Northumberland. Picture: SHAUN CURRY/AFP via Getty Images)

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “It’s been around five months since the special EuroMillions draw in question, and we’ve already been able to pay out nine of the ten £1,000,000 prizes won by lucky National Lottery players in the draw.

"However, we’ve not yet been contacted by this last remaining winner, who bought their winning ticket in Northumberland, despite numerous appeals.”

“While there is still time there is still hope - we’ve received valid claims on major National Lottery unclaimed prizes right up to the very last minute before - but time is running out fast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our appeal is simple, take five minutes out of your day to dig out and check your EuroMillions tickets. Those five minutes could be the most profitable five minutes of your life! We are ready and waiting for that life-changing phone call to come in to us here at The National Lottery.”

Players can buy and check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or at national-lottery.co.uk.

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.