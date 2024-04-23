Deadline looms as £1 million EuroMillions prize remains unclaimed in Northumberland
and live on Freeview channel 276
The last-ditch search is still on to find the owner of this last remaining winning ticket from the special EuroMillions draw on 3 November 2023.
The missing ticket was bought in Northumberland and the winning Millionaire Maker code was TDWJ 92983. The lucky ticket-holder only has until Wednesday, May 1 to claim their prize.
Players are being urged to check and double-check their unique EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker code for the chance to become an instant millionaire. For every EuroMillions line played, UK players automatically receive a EuroMillions Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket.
Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “It’s been around five months since the special EuroMillions draw in question, and we’ve already been able to pay out nine of the ten £1,000,000 prizes won by lucky National Lottery players in the draw.
"However, we’ve not yet been contacted by this last remaining winner, who bought their winning ticket in Northumberland, despite numerous appeals.”
“While there is still time there is still hope - we’ve received valid claims on major National Lottery unclaimed prizes right up to the very last minute before - but time is running out fast.
"Our appeal is simple, take five minutes out of your day to dig out and check your EuroMillions tickets. Those five minutes could be the most profitable five minutes of your life! We are ready and waiting for that life-changing phone call to come in to us here at The National Lottery.”
Players can buy and check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or at national-lottery.co.uk.
If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.
With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket. Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email [email protected].