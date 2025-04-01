Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The deadline for the latest round of the FB & PFB Lough Fund, which was established in 2018 with a generous legacy gift to the Community Foundation from Frank and Pat Lough, has been extended to April 14.

Applications are invited for a grant of up to £10,000 per annum, for a maximum of three years. They should demonstrate how a grant will be used to tackle disadvantage, strengthen communities, or make the area a better place to live.

The fund was established specifically for the communities living within 20 miles of Berwick Town Hall (on the English side of the border). Frank and Pat were heavily involved in the Berwick community when they lived in the town.

A Community Foundation spokesman said: “It’s a fund we manage 100% internally, allowing us to be more flexible than usual in terms of grant-making.

“For instance, we’re able to provide multi-year funding for organisations’ core costs.”

For more information and to apply, go to www.communityfoundation.org.uk/grants/supporting-charitable-activity-in-north-northumberland