Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Families in Northumberland are reminded to apply for childcare for September before the application deadline on Saturday, August 31.

Government-funded childcare support for families is expanding. If you are an eligible working parent in England, you can now apply for: 15 hours childcare for your child aged nine months old until they turn three years old; 30 hours childcare for your three and four-year-old

You will need to apply by August 31 to use your hours from September 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Childcare is also expanding for primary-school age children. From September, parents can expect to see an expansion in the availability of childcare in their local area before and after school, that runs from 8am until 6pm or later, also known as ‘wraparound childcare’.

The deadline is approaching for childcare funding for September.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member for Inspiring Young People said: “The expansion of childcare support is going to be game-changing for many families helping them juggle the challenges of work and family life.

“If you haven’t already done so, visit the Childcare Choices website to find out what you’re entitled to and make an application before the August 31 deadline.”

The expansion is creating more jobs and apprenticeships in Northumberland as early years providers recruit to meet the rising demand for childcare places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New starters and those returning to the sector may also be eligible for £1,000 golden hellos.

Start-up and retraining grants are also available.

Cllr Renner-Thompson added: “As a council, we are supporting the sector at this exciting time, and we are looking for people with a wide range of experiences who are passionate about giving children the best start in life to join us.”