Amble’s community came together for the annual Christmas lights parade with stunning hand crafted birds.

The Festival of Light has the theme of flight, birds and Christmas and Dry Water Arts helped people to craft their very own bird heads to carry on the night.

Trevor Colbourne switched on the lights and started off the torchlight procession, which saw community groups, companies and businesses dress up and join the parade.

Thanks to Andrew Mounsey for the photographs.

