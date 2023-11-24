News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Dazzling outcome for Christmas lights parade in Amble

Amble’s community came together for the annual Christmas lights parade with stunning hand crafted birds.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 24th Nov 2023, 14:41 GMT

The Festival of Light has the theme of flight, birds and Christmas and Dry Water Arts helped people to craft their very own bird heads to carry on the night.

Trevor Colbourne switched on the lights and started off the torchlight procession, which saw community groups, companies and businesses dress up and join the parade.

Thanks to Andrew Mounsey for the photographs.

Festival of light

1. Christmas lights parade

Festival of light Photo: Andrew Mounsey

Photo Sales
Trevor Colbourne (middle) switched on the lights this year.

2. Christmas lights parade

Trevor Colbourne (middle) switched on the lights this year. Photo: Andrew Mounsey

Photo Sales
Festival of light.

3. Christmas lights parade

Festival of light. Photo: Andrew Mounsey

Photo Sales
Festival of light.

4. Christmas lights parade

Festival of light. Photo: Andrew Mounsey

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page