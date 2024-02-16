Day centre for adults with learning disabilities in Ashington reopened after refurb
and live on Freeview channel 276
Parkhead Resource Centre, run by social care charity St Cuthbert’s Care, has been renamed Hub@Parkhead and has undergone a refurbishment, including to its programme of activities.
The Ashington centre, which has been running for 28 years, was reopened by Wansbeck MP Ian Lavery at a ribbon cutting, followed by an afternoon of musical entertainment that included karaoke.
30 members of the centre also received awards on the day for their contribution to the community. Award titles included ‘most independent traveller’, ‘always willing to help’, ‘Makaton queen’, and ‘most infectious smile’.
Ian Lavery said: “I am delighted to have been invited to the Hub on this special day.
“I met some amazing people who will clearly benefit from the refocused programme now offered at the centre.
“I enjoyed having a good look around at the facilities. They are top class. I am looking forward to visiting again in the not too distant future.”
Hub@Parkhead now offers a broader range of benefits, including community engagement, practical life skills, relaxation, and therapy opportunities.
People with learning disabilities can use its services through referral from Northumberland County Council or by directly contacting the centre.
Nic Gilbert, St Cuthbert’s Care chief executive, said: “As part of St Cuthbert’s Care, the hub embodies our charity’s purpose of enabling people to develop to their personal potential.
“The new programme of activities offered allows our members to further develop essential life skills such as independent travel and volunteering within the local community in a safe, fun environment.”