Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Parkhead Resource Centre, run by social care charity St Cuthbert’s Care, has been renamed Hub@Parkhead and has undergone a refurbishment, including to its programme of activities.

The Ashington centre, which has been running for 28 years, was reopened by Wansbeck MP Ian Lavery at a ribbon cutting, followed by an afternoon of musical entertainment that included karaoke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

30 members of the centre also received awards on the day for their contribution to the community. Award titles included ‘most independent traveller’, ‘always willing to help’, ‘Makaton queen’, and ‘most infectious smile’.

Ian Lavery MP cuts the ribbon to declare The Hub@Parkhead open alongside St Cuthbert’s Care chief executive, Nic Gilbert. (Photo by Hub@Parkhead)

Ian Lavery said: “I am delighted to have been invited to the Hub on this special day.

“I met some amazing people who will clearly benefit from the refocused programme now offered at the centre.

“I enjoyed having a good look around at the facilities. They are top class. I am looking forward to visiting again in the not too distant future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hub@Parkhead now offers a broader range of benefits, including community engagement, practical life skills, relaxation, and therapy opportunities.

Ian Lavery MP meets Steven, one of the Hub members. (Photo by Hub@Parkhead)

People with learning disabilities can use its services through referral from Northumberland County Council or by directly contacting the centre.

Nic Gilbert, St Cuthbert’s Care chief executive, said: “As part of St Cuthbert’s Care, the hub embodies our charity’s purpose of enabling people to develop to their personal potential.