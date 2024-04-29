David speaks of his honour to represent the town of Berwick at Shrieval Dinner
Sheriff of Berwick David Gordon recently held his Shrieval Dinner in the Town Hall supported by Berwick Mayor John Robertson and former Sheriffs, Mayors and their consorts.
David proudly wore his Dress Gordon tartan kilt with confidence – living in more peaceful border times than his forebears, some of whom would not have been welcome in Berwick in former times. For example, in 1377, Sir John Gordon had a hand in capturing the English Governor of Berwick, Sir Thomas Musgrave.
Reflecting on his year of office, attending events both sides of the border, David said it has been an honour to represent the town of Berwick.
