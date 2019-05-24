David adds up the decades at the same firm

There’s no doubt that David Turnbull loves his job – he’s been working at the same firm for nearly 60 years.

But now David, from Alnwick, has decided to call time on his long career and is retiring from chartered accountants Greaves Grindle.

He joined the Alnwick-based firm at the age of 16 in in September, 1962, when he was offered a trial period of employment by former senior partner, Arthur Bird.

Having successfully proved his worth in that trial, he went on to spend his entire working life there.

Over the years, he has worked his way through all departments. Both clients and fellow staff members regard him affectionately as an approachable, quiet, calm, patient and supportive, friendly face.

Many changes have happened in the world of accountancy and tax since David’s early days, possibly the most transformational of which has been the advent of computers, but he has taken them all in his stride, embracing evolving technology and dealing with the resulting plethora of changes enacted by HM Revenue and Customs.

A few years ago he reduced his working hours and has now decided that the time is right to retire from a regular schedule, although he will still be calling in to the office in a consulting role from time to time.

A celebration was held at Greaves Grindle this week to mark David’s retirement, with current and former members of staff.

The current partners at Greaves Grindle, Alan Clark and Jane Harvey, said they are both hugely indebted to David, ‘whose expertise, support, loyalty and dedication have been second to none, despite some significant personal challenges at times.’

David is a lifelong steam train enthusiast, a result of childhood forays to Alnwick railway station. He plans to spend some time riding trains and exploring new destinations.