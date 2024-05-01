Watch more of our videos on Shots!

George Jobson, 71, from Newcastle, organised the event after reading about the Dave Day ride, which sets off from London to Barrow-in-Furness on June 8.

He thought that an additional ride starting in the north would be a nod of recognition to the Hairy Biker’s heritage and will further help fundraise for Cancer Research.

George described how it came about: “I sent a comment asking, why from London when they are two northern lads? The reply was, well George, if you can find anyone to organise one, great. So I organised it.”

George visited the Holiday Inn at Seaton Burn to request a notice to tell clients about the many motorcycles on the date but a manager’s enthusiasm led to plans for the riders to visit the hotel for food and drinks before they set off.

"Well, I was blown away by the generosity from her," George added.

So far, there are over 100 people going and 700 people interested, and many riders will be joining along the route from the North West and Scotland.

The route has been agreed with both Cumbria and Northumbria Police, and will start from the A1 to West Denton roundabout onto A69, then to Brampton roundabout onto A689, past Carlisle Lake District Airport to junction 44 above the M6. They will then head south onto the M6 to Southwaite services for a short break.

They will then proceed down the M6 to junction 36 and into Ambio Cafe, where they plan to meet the southern riders travelling from London before they all ride the A590/591 into Barrow-in-Furness. Upon arrival, there will be live bands all afternoon and into the night to remember Dave Myers.

The north event takes place on the same day as the London ride, on June 8, and the JustGiving page ‘Dave’s Day Memorial Ride From The North’ is collecting donations for Cancer Research.