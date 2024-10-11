Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The sudden death of a Blyth tattoo artist has shocked family, friends and the wider tattoo community.

George Edward Scott, known as Geordie Scott, was a tattoo artist since 1978 and died on September 30, 2024, aged 64.

He developed a solid reputation for his tattooing skills, operating a successful tattoo studio and winning various awards over the years and appearing on many television programmes to feature his work and expertise.

He was one of the original founders of the Great North Tattoo and Body Art Exhibition and established Dermaglo UK Limited to provide the industry with the high quality inks he developed.

Geordie Scott (1960-1924).

Geordie leaves behind his partner, Rowena, and his daughter, Lorraine. Despite their deep personal loss, both have vowed to ensure that the business continues without interruption. Daughter Lorraine will now assume the position of managing director of Dermaglo to carry on her father’s work.

Lorraine said of her father: “Geordie was an exceptional character who touched the lives, hearts and skin of so many. His unprecedented contribution to the worldwide tattooing industry means his loss will be mourned for years to come.”

Despite having her own career in law, Lorraine knew immediately that stepping into her father’s business shoes was the right thing to do and what he had wanted, saying that he always told his family “the show must go on”.

On behalf of the Dermaglo family, Lorraine assures customers and clients that it is business as usual, which includes Geordie Scott's Tattooland in Blyth, and thanks everyone for all the support and loyalty shown to Geordie and Dermaglo.