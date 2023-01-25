The team behind The North East Dog Festival has revealed that the dates for this year’s event will be Saturday, September 2 and Sunday, September 3.

It will return to Northumberland College’s Kirkley Hall Campus near Ponteland, a specialist animal and land-based training venue.

One of the big changes for this year will see the festival team creating one large space – whilst remaining in the grounds of Kirkley Hall, the festival will move to one larger field rather than being split across two. It is hoped that this will enhance the event for visitors and exhibitors alike.

One of the activities at The North East Dog Festival in 2022.

Dogs will be able to try their paw at everything from agility to flyball and gundog scurries to dog parkour thanks to the many local dog training clubs and experienced instructors.

Crowd favourites such as Scentventure and fastest recall will also return, and the main ring will once again house fast and fabulous canine displays.

The Wellness Tipi will welcome specialist speakers on topics ranging from dog behaviour to dog massage and many more, and charity dog shows will have classes in everything from Most Handsome Dog to the Best Biscuit Catcher – with plenty of prizes up for grabs.

Directors Rebecca Ashworth Earle and Dawn Oliver Doyle said: “Over the last few years, the festival has grown to be a favourite in the calendar of so many people, welcoming thousands last year.

“This year we are reconstructing the festival into one large field at Kirkley Hall. It’s no secret that prices across the board have gone up but for us, some of our costs have more than doubled, so we have had to find a way to keep the experience amazing for our visitors and traders whilst keeping the festival viable.

“However, we know this is a tough time for so many so we’ve frozen our 2022 ticket prices.”

Trade applications are open until the end of July, with sponsorship opportunities also available.

Even if you do not own a dog, festival visitors will be able to enjoy shopping with a range of exhibitors and a packed timetable of fun-filled displays and demonstrations.

