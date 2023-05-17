News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region

Data reveals that smoking costs Northumberland almost £90 million each year

New data reveals the millions of pounds being spent in Northumberland as a result of smoking.

By Charlie Watson
Published 17th May 2023, 13:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 13:45 BST

Growing calls for a levy on tobacco companies come after data reveals a staggering £992.5 million is spent in the North East each year on smoking.

In Northumberland, a huge £87.3m is spent as 31,000 smoke, resulting in healthcare, social care, fire and productivity costs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Smoking related ill-health is the main reason for this impact with smokers reduced mobility and health, job losses, reduction in wages, and being more likely to die prematurely.

Director of Fresh and Balance, Ailsa Rutter.Director of Fresh and Balance, Ailsa Rutter.
Director of Fresh and Balance, Ailsa Rutter.
Most Popular

The new analysis also shows that smokers lose a large part of their income to tobacco – an average of £2,451 per smoker which could be spent elsewhere.

Ailsa Rutter, director of Fresh and Balance, said: “Smoking is the leading cause of preventable illness and death, taking 10 years off the average life of someone who smokes. It has killed over 117,000 people in the North East since the year 2000 and despite seeing some of the biggest falls in smoking.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“These figures are a stark reminder that tobacco is a significant drain on the North East – on our local businesses, our economy, our NHS and our local authorities. Tobacco companies are some of the most profitable multinationals and are making enormous profits from peddling this killer addiction while the NHS and local authorities are expected to pay for their damage.

“We are urging the government to come up with a fully funded national tobacco control plan which includes making tobacco companies accountable to pay a levy for prevention and support for smokers to quit.”

Related topics:DataNorthumberlandSmokingNHSNorth East