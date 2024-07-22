The ceremony started in 1292 and was revived in the late 1940s, and has been adapted over the years to maintain and celebrate a joyous occasion.

The feast day marks the festival’s patron, St Boisil, who was one of the monks at Melrose Abbey.

Accompanying activities had dwindled and an enthusiastic committee is beginning to reverse this by organising various associated events including a disco for young people on July 26 and a quiz for families.

Chair Sharon Johnston said: “We have been holding fundraising events in the Guildhall so a fuller programme of activities can continue.

“The Queen is chosen from girls born in Berwick, Tweedmouth or Spittal and, for the first time, her attendants include boys.

Anne Williams, a committee member and leader of the Brownies, said: “We are so pleased that the rain has kept away and to see such a crowd supporting this traditional event.”

The usual route had to be amended because Berwick Old Bridge is being restored and is not open to vehicular traffic. The procession assembled at Tweedmouth Church and was led by a Royal British Legion Pipe Band, followed by the Queen apparent and her attendants and community groups as it made its way along Main Street to the Queen’s Gardens.

In earlier times, she would have been rowed across the river in a coble, the boat used for catching salmon, and in more recent years the boat was towed over the bridge.

At the Queen’s Gardens, Darcy was crowned by the Mayor, Coun John Robertson, who said: “It is important that these traditions continue and become meaningful to the next generation.”

The ceremony was watched by the 2023/24 Eyemouth Herring Queen Sophie Crowe and her Lady in Waiting. The Bishop of Newcastle, Right Rev Dr Helen-Ann Hartley, gave the blessing before the Queen and her attendants made their way to the War Memorial to lay a wreath for the fallen.

After the formal ceremonies were over, a Salmon Supper was held in Tweedmouth Bowling Club.

1 . Tweed Salmon Queen ceremony 1 Darcy was crowned by the Mayor of Berwick, Coun John Robertson. Photo: Margaret Shaw

2 . Tweed Salmon Queen ceremony 2 The Bishop of Newcastle, Right Rev Dr Helen-Ann Hartley, gave the blessing. Photo: Margaret Shaw

3 . Tweed Salmon Queen ceremony 3 Committee chair Sharon Johnston, Master of Ceremonies. Photo: Margaret Shaw