Shooting for 28 Days Later saw cast and crew on location at Cow Haugh Car Park, Blaeberry Hill and Jubilee Crescent, where two houses were dressed to play an important role.

The filming took place from July 1 to 3 and residents have been expressing their excitement to see such a big film take place in their rural town.

One Facebook user said: “This still feels utterly surreal. One of my favourite directors and film franchises being filmed in my hometown.”

It has been confirmed that 28 Years Later will star actors Cillian Murphy, Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, Jack O'Connell, and Erin Kellyman, with Comer having been spotted on Blaeberry Hill.

Speaking about Rothbury, Danny Boyle told Cllr Steven Bridgett: “We've had a great time in Rothbury. We've been shooting in the town as well, we've got a camera down there with some very woolly sheep. We've been up on the hillside here, which is beautiful, absolutely glorious.

"And, it's a wonderful place to come and chill – I mean the whole of Northumberland but Rothbury's particularly nice.”

Danny Boyle and Councillor Steven Bridgett.

The film crew on Blaeberry Hill.