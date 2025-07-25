Dame Norma granted Freedom of North Tyneside

The former three-time Mayor of North Tyneside, Dame Norma Redfearn, has been granted the council’s highest honour.

Councillors gathered on Thursday evening and confirmed her nomination for the Freedom of the Borough.

Dame Norma’s nomination was put forward by incumbent Mayor Karen Clark in recognition of her predecessor’s “extraordinary leadership” and the “transformative change” brought to North Tyneside during her tenure.

The ex-Mayor announced her decision not to seek re-election in May last year, marking the beginning of the end of her 12 years in power.

Dame Norma Redfearn.

Her administration saw the regeneration of large parts of Whitley Bay, including the re-opening of the long-disused Spanish City Dome.

Dame Norma also played a key role in regional devolution which saw the creation of the North East Combined Authority and the role of Mayor of the North East.

In her opening remarks, Mayor Karen Clark said: “Through her passion, dedication, and tireless efforts, Dame Norma Redfearn has left an indelible mark on North Tyneside.”

The incumbent Mayor continued: “Dame Norma really did make North Tyneside a great place to live, work, and visit.”

Dame Norma was first elected to North Tyneside Council as a representative for the people of Riverside ward in 2004. She quickly joined the local council cabinet, responsible for the children and young people portfolio in 2005.

She was first elected as Mayor in 2013, defeating the then Conservative incumbent Linda Arkley. Prior to her 20-year career in politics, Dame Norma spent 30 years as an educator, culminating as the head of West Walker Primary School.

While the Conservative opposition supported the nomination, Tory councillor John Johnson lamented that the same honour was not bestowed to the late former Conservative Mayor and Linda Arkley. However, following clarification from the council’s legal officer, it was determined the Freedom of the Borough could not be handed over posthumously.

The vote to confer the honour to Dame Norma was passed unanimously.