Dad-of-two knocked off his bike by car in Northumberland can access specialist rehabilitation after settlement

Mark Hanlon in hospital following the incident and pictured more recently at a beach.

Mark Hanlon suffered a catalogue of injuries, including a bleed on the brain, a fractured spine and serious internal injuries when a car crashed into the back of his bike when out cycling on the A696 near Belsay in June 2018.

He was wearing a cycling helmet, which Mark says undoubtedly saved his life.

The father-of-two from Gosforth underwent surgery and spent a number of weeks in hospital following the incident.

Mark, now 56, instructed expert serious injury lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to help him access the specialist rehabilitation and therapies he requires because of his injuries.

His legal team secured him an undisclosed settlement from the driver’s insurers.

Unfortunately the collision cost him his career, as he has been forced to give up his share in a dental practice he part-owned.

He is now using Action for Brain Injury Week to speak for the first time about his battle to overcome his injuries and raise awareness of the support available.

He said: “In some respects I’m quite fortunate as I’m not able to remember the collision. I remember being out on my bike and the next thing I was in hospital a few days later. Even then my memory of being in hospital is quite vague.

“Many people leave hospital and start to move forward, but that was just the start for me. Trying to come to terms with my injuries and what the future may or may not hold was particularly difficult – not only for me, but also my family.

“Giving up my career as a dentist has been very difficult to accept, but I try to look on the positives and have been looking at various training programmes and vocational courses around becoming a bike mechanic.”