Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northumberland Estates, with support from Alnwick Town Council, is hosting a commemorative event to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Today (Thursday, June 6), the nation will come together to remember the tens of thousands of Allied forces who served on D-Day in 1944 and helped secure the peace we in the UK enjoy today.

To honour the anniversary, a commemorative event is being held in Alnwick which includes themed music, canapés, and refreshments, and will be attended by local veterans, uniformed services and council representatives. The Duke of Northumberland, accompanied by his piper, will light a beacon at the Barbican at 9:15 pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bruno Peek CVO OBE OPR, Pageant Master of D-Day80, said: “In 1944, Allied forces mounted the largest amphibious invasion the world has ever witnessed. Operation Overlord, D-Day, saw over 5,000 ships and landing craft set down more than 150,000 troops on the five Normandy beaches, leading to the liberation of northwest Europe from Nazi occupation.

Alnwick Castle.

“In order to commemorate the peace and freedom granted to us through the bravery and ultimate sacrifice of so many thousands involved in the D-Day landings and throughout the whole of WWII, beacons and Lamp Lights of Peace will be lit across the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man, and UK Overseas Territories.

"In a very poignant and unique gesture, special Lamp Lights of Peace will be lit on each of the five beaches in Normandy at 9:15 pm local time to coincide with the lighting of beacons at that time.”