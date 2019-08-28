Cyclist dies in collision with combine harvester in Northumberland
A cyclist has died after colliding with a combine harvester in Northumberland.
Shortly before 1pm on Tuesday, August 27, police received a report of a collision in the village of Ogle.
A 77-year-old cyclist had been travelling through the village when he was involved in a collision with a combine harvester.
Emergency services attended but the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Enquiries to establish what happened are ongoing and the family of the cyclist are receiving specialist support at this time.
Now officers have appealed for any witnesses to the collision to get in touch with police – especially anybody who has dashcam footage of the incident.
Sergeant Ray Lowery, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, said: “This is a really tragic collision in the middle of rural Northumberland.
“It is devastating for the family of the cyclist and we have specially-trained Family Liaison Officers (FLOs) supporting them at this difficult time.
“An investigation to establish the circumstances around the collision are ongoing and we really need any witnesses to get in touch.
“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was driving near Ogle at the time of the collision to review any dashcam footage they may have.
“If you saw the cyclist or the combine harvester in the area around the time of the collision then we want to hear from you.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 517 27/08/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.