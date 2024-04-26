Cycling challenge across England for Motor Neurone Disease charities to start in Morpeth
Miles For Mark Smith has seen the team create an M-N-D route with it beginning in Morpeth (M) on Monday, April 29 – gathering opposite the Town Hall at 9.30am and then setting off at 10.30am – and stopping en route in Norfolk (N), before finishing in Dorset (D).
The locations are significant for the Smith family or associated with the MND community.
For example, Helen Smith was born and lived in Morpeth until she moved to London at the age of 18. She went on to marry Mark, who died of MND in August 2023 after a courageous battle.
She said: “Any support for the cause from the people of Morpeth would be very much appreciated.”
Team Mark includes “cycling novices”, who have been training hard ahead of the challenge and are nervous but determined to do him proud and pedal past the finish line together.
Marks’s daughter Amy Smith, one of the team members, said: “MND is such a devastating and cruel disease. We want to help others avoid what Dad had to endure.”
The team aims to finish in Dorset on May 11. For more information and to make a donation, go to www.justgiving.com/page/miles-for-mark-smith
The riders and support team will have buckets whilst they are in Morpeth on Monday morning for people to make cash donations.
