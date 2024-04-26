Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Miles For Mark Smith has seen the team create an M-N-D route with it beginning in Morpeth (M) on Monday, April 29 – gathering opposite the Town Hall at 9.30am and then setting off at 10.30am – and stopping en route in Norfolk (N), before finishing in Dorset (D).

The locations are significant for the Smith family or associated with the MND community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For example, Helen Smith was born and lived in Morpeth until she moved to London at the age of 18. She went on to marry Mark, who died of MND in August 2023 after a courageous battle.

Members of the Miles For Mark Smith team.

She said: “Any support for the cause from the people of Morpeth would be very much appreciated.”

Team Mark includes “cycling novices”, who have been training hard ahead of the challenge and are nervous but determined to do him proud and pedal past the finish line together.

Marks’s daughter Amy Smith, one of the team members, said: “MND is such a devastating and cruel disease. We want to help others avoid what Dad had to endure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team aims to finish in Dorset on May 11. For more information and to make a donation, go to www.justgiving.com/page/miles-for-mark-smith