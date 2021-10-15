Cycle rides raise over £50,000 for charity in memory of popular Alnwick man

The cyclists with Chelsea Clark, Graeme Telford and Lady Elsie (front, left to right) at Northumbrian Water’s Leat House, Washington.

Every year, friends and colleagues of Mick Clark come together to fundraise for the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation in his memory.

Mick worked for Northumbrian Water for more than 20 years and died from cancer ten years ago aged just 46.

To show their appreciation for the group’s fantastic efforts, this year’s ride was officially started by Mick’s daughter, Chelsea, and by Lady Elsie Robson.

Graeme Telford (left) and Mick Clark.

Chelsea, from Newcastle, said: “Dad’s colleagues are so dedicated to helping keep his memory alive.

"Ten years is a long time yet every year they get in touch to say they’re going to do another ride for him.

“It’s really touching for me, my sister and my mam.

"Obviously, we all loved my dad but the lads at work seem to have loved him just as much.

“It’s a bit overwhelming but in a good way.

"And it’s amazing to know dad’s memory has inspired all this fundraising for Sir Bobby’s Foundation and is helping other people going through the same thing he did.

"I’ve got my own bike now, so maybe next year I’ll have to join them.”

This year’s 50-mile circular ride began from Northumbrian Water’s Leat House in Washington and included a quick stop at Sir Bobby’s statue at St James’ Park, Newcastle.

Lady Elsie said: “It was an honour to help Chelsea officially start this year’s ride in memory of her dad and I’m extremely grateful to all the cyclists and everyone who supports them.

“I never had the pleasure to meet Mick but from everything I’ve heard, I’m sure he would be very proud of his colleagues.

"They’re a very dedicated bunch.”

Graeme Telford, who lives in Washington, organised the ride and knew Mick for 18 years.

Graeme added: “I’m extremely proud to continue to support this charity, it’s such a worthy cause and close to our hearts.

“There’s not a day goes by when Mick’s name isn’t mentioned at work.

"This is our way to do something positive for other people with cancer and the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation was chosen by Mick’s wife, Linda.

"We all think he would approve.”