Cyber prevent officer Wayne determined to help young people in his role

A man who used to manage violent offenders is now supporting would-be hackers to stay on the right side of the law.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 30th Aug 2023, 19:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 19:01 BST

Wayne Imrie first joined Northumbria Police in 2004 working as a case management officer before moving to the Safeguarding Department, where he would spend the next 10 years managing and monitoring the most serious of offenders.

He is the cyber team’s newest addition, working as a cyber prevent officer. This involves supporting and engaging young people who have a passion for technology and are keen to push the limits of their knowledge.

By educating them and raising awareness of the Computer Misuse Act, Wayne hopes young people will be able to better understand what constitutes as a crime and avoid becoming an offender.

Wayne Imrie.Wayne Imrie.
He said: “Young people with strong cyber and tech skills are the workforce of future and it’s important that we encourage them to use and apply their talents ethically and safely.

“I deliver educational workshops which raise awareness of the Computer Misuse Act and ultimately help prevent young people from offending.

Cybercrime is a huge national priority for policing and here at Northumbria Police, we are keen to play our role in keeping people, their data, and their devices safe as part of our continued activity under the banner of Operation Sentinel.”

Members of the public can make a ‘Cyber Choices’ referral at https://nerccu.police.uk/reporting-advice

If you would like Wayne to come and deliver an input at your school or organisation, use the ‘Tell us Something’ page on the Northumbria Police website.

