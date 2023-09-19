Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It is being trialled in Hepscott as well as Acomb, Haltwhistle, Ovingham, Riding Mill and Stocksfield in west Northumberland.

Sensors such as rain gauges, water level and soil moisture sensors will be installed in these trial catchments, which will capture data in real time to feed flood models generating advanced alerts about potential flooding.

Many rural communities near rivers that rise quickly after rainfall do not receive flood warnings. The Next Generation Flood Resilience (NGFR) project is developing an innovative AI flood warning system to help.

As well as engaging with landowners in the project catchment areas, Northumberland County Council’s Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management project team is working alongside Northumbria University, Environment Agency, Isle Utilities and Arup.

Coun Colin Horncastle, the council’s cabinet member for looking after our environment, said: “We know from experience the damage flooding can cause in our communities, so NGFR will provide greater resilience to flooding in communities.

“It will build wider community resilience through improved health and well-being and reduced anxiety.

“This innovative method will provide a solution for these areas that aren’t currently covered by a flood warning system.”

This project is funded by Defra as part of the Flood and Coastal Innovation Programmes that are managed by the Environment Agency.