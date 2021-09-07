Filming for the new series of 'Vera' took place in Blyth.

Crowds gather as filming for Vera takes place in Blyth

Filming for the latest series of Vera took place in Blyth on Monday morning.

By David Sedgwick
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 12:08 pm
Updated Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 9:06 pm

Leading stars of the ITV series Brenda Blethyn, who plays DCI Vera Stanhope, and Kenny Doughty, plays DS Aiden Healy, were joined by Vera’s trusty Land Rover for the scenes.

Residents and fans watched on as filming took place.

‘Vera’ continues on ITV1 on Sundays at 8pm.

1. Vera

Brenda Blethyn on set for 'Vera' in Blyth.

Photo: John Tuttiett

Photo Sales

2. Vera

Residents and 'Vera' fans watch on as filming takes place in Blyth.

Photo: John Tuttiett

Photo Sales

3. Vera

Brenda Blethyn with 'Vera' co-star Kenny Doughty, who plays DS Aiden Healy.

Photo: John Tuttiett

Photo Sales

4. Vera

Filming for 'Vera' took place in Blyth.

Photo: John Tuttiett

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3