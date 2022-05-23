Crowds flocked to the seafront for Blyth Battery Goes to War.

Crowds flock to Blyth for annual Second World War re-enactment showcase

Hundreds of people descended on Blyth beach for the annual Blyth Battery Goes to War event.

By David Sedgwick
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 2:12 pm

The popular show took place last Saturday and Sunday at Blyth seafront with a host of events taking place over the two days.

Volunteers put on a range of activities, including live re-enactment of a Second World War battle plus entertainment and displays for visitors to enjoy.

1. Blyth Battery Goes to War

Getting ready for the battle re-enactment on Blyth beach.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

2. Blyth Battery Goes to War

On the battlefield at Blyth.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

3. Blyth Battery Goes to War

Crowds watch on during the re-enactment on Blyth seafront.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

4. Blyth Battery Goes to War

Some of the volunteers get their equipment ready.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
BlythVolunteers
Next Page
Page 1 of 5