Crowds flock to Blyth for annual Second World War re-enactment showcase

The popular show took place last Saturday and Sunday at Blyth seafront with a host of events taking place over the two days.
Volunteers put on a range of activities, including live re-enactment of a Second World War battle plus entertainment and displays for visitors to enjoy.
1. Blyth Battery Goes to War
Getting ready for the battle re-enactment on Blyth beach.
Photo: Submitted
2. Blyth Battery Goes to War
On the battlefield at Blyth.
Photo: Submitted
3. Blyth Battery Goes to War
Crowds watch on during the re-enactment on Blyth seafront.
Photo: Submitted
4. Blyth Battery Goes to War
Some of the volunteers get their equipment ready.
Photo: Submitted