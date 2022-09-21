The 55-year-old, who has lived in Morpeth for 22 years, has formed Solo Pantomime Production. Conscious of the cost-of-living crisis affecting the nation, he and his team are aiming to keep ticket prices as close to free as possible for the one-off show in December.

His Crowdfunding initiative – The Panto Big Give – is enabling people to make a donation towards the production costs and more than £3,500 has been raised so far.

Any additional monies will be given to the Wansbeck Valley Food Bank and Stobhill Community Centre.

Eric, a landscape gardener, said: “We are Crowdfunding to achieve our dream of a ticket price as close to free as possible and therefore available to all.

“Pantomime is such a fun Christmas tradition and a great day out, and given the cost-of-living challenges at the moment, we don’t want families in the area to miss out on the chance to get that experience this year.

“Our incredible team of actors, set production team and promotional staff are all giving their time free of charge to make this happen.

“Our show – Sleeping Beauty (with a twist) – will take place on Saturday, December 17 in Morpeth Methodist Church and we hope to raise our curtain to over 350 local guests.

“We’re very grateful for all the donations so far to help with the set and items such as costumes. Some of those donating won’t see the show, but were keen to support the campaign.”

After his son Elliot joined the Morpeth Pantomime Society, Eric became involved as well and he had key roles in its shows in recent years.

He has written the script for the December 17 show and as well as some of his friends and family being part of the team, a couple of well-known faces will be coming out of retirement to act in it.

Eric added: “The main Sleeping Beauty characters are still there and, of course, there will be a panto dame, but there will also be some unexpected surprises.”