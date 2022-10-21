Eric Tolman formed a company called Solo Pantomime Production and, conscious of the cost of living crisis affecting the nation, wanted to do something that those struggling to make ends meet could enjoy.

The landscape gardener, who has lived in the town for 22 years, launched a crowdfunding initiative that enabled people to make a donation towards the production costs for Sleeping Beauty (with a twist) on Saturday, December 17 in Morpeth Methodist Church. There will be afternoon and evening performances.

And thanks to the generosity of the public, he has now confirmed that the target has been reached and all 440 tickets issued will be free of charge.

The Panto Big Give initiative is the brainchild of Eric Tolman.

People can still donate as all extra monies will be given to the Wansbeck Valley Food Bank and Stobhill Community Centre. The current total is more than £5,300.

Eric said: “Pantomime is such a fun Christmas tradition and a great day out, and so we didn’t want anyone in Morpeth to miss out this year.

“The response since the launch of The Panto Big Give has been fantastic and we are thrilled that we can now say all tickets will be free.

“We had a donation of £1,500 not long after the launch and another of almost £1,300 when they saw last month’s article in the Morpeth Herald and asked me how much was needed to take the total to £5,000. Both did not ask for any tickets.

“We will now have discussions with the food bank and community centre to help us with distributing the tickets.”

After his son Elliot joined the Morpeth Pantomime Society, Eric became involved as well and he had key roles in its shows in recent years.

He has written the script for the December 17 show and as well as some of his friends and family being part of the team, a couple of well-known faces will be coming out of retirement to act in it.

Eric added: “The main Sleeping Beauty characters are still there and, of course, there will be a panto dame, but there will also be some unexpected surprises.”

