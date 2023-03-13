The school was inspected earlier in the spring term, and inspectors were so impressed they gave it an ‘outstanding’ grade.

Inspectors said the school had significantly improved since its last assessment in 2017, when it was rated inadequate, making it one of only a handful of schools nationally to move from the lowest grade to the highest in one inspection window.

The Blyth school was delighted when Ofsted’s Chief Inspector of Schools, Amanda Spielman, visited the school to hand over the report in person.

Amanda Spielman (front), executive head teacher Deborah Ward and Croftway Academy pupils.

She also took the opportunity to speak to children and enjoy a tour of the school, while also chatting to staff, leaders and governors.

Deborah Ward, executive head teacher at Croftway Academy, said: “We are thrilled with this Ofsted outcome, and really pleased the inspectors recognised the hard work and progress we have made over the last few years.

"We have developed an aspirational and ambitious culture at Croftway and we will continue to strive to achieve our best.

“I would like to thank all the pupils, parents, staff and governors for their continued support and dedication to the school and the joint working of our trust, and the other WISE Academies schools in Blyth.”

The inspectors found:

- Croftway is an inspirational school where pupils flourish. This is underpinned by the excellent relationships throughout the school between staff, pupils, and parents and carers.

- Pupils’ behaviour is exemplary.

- Pupils love all the extra opportunities they have outside the classroom.

- Leaders make every effort to meet the needs of the local community. They have created an extremely ambitious curriculum for all pupils starting from early years. Safeguarding, personal development (PD), spiritual, moral, social and cultural, and careers education thread through the curriculum.

- Leaders have ensured that sustained and rapid progress has been made in all aspects of school life since joining WISE Academies, a multi-academy trust.

- Leaders at all levels are relentless in their drive and determination.

Zoe Carr OBE, CEO at the Trust, was thrilled with the inspection outcome.

She said: "Croftway has a strong set of school values that are incorporated into everything the school does and every action it takes towards developing learners, both academically and as young people as they progress to the next stage of their education.

“I am extremely proud of the outstanding curriculum that has been developed by our talented staff working together with the other WISE Academies’ schools in Blyth. They have worked hard to ensure that the curriculum is relevant to the lives of our children. Careers education is embedded through what our pupils learn so that they know the opportunities that are available to them in later life.

