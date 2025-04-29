Crispy cake sale in Morpeth raises funds for dog charity

By Andrew Coulson
Published 29th Apr 2025, 10:00 BST
Isla Irving Walton, left, and Jessica Johnson.
Isla Irving Walton, left, and Jessica Johnson.
The fundraising efforts of two Morpeth youngsters have gone down a real treat for a national canine charity.

Ten-year-old Jessica Johnson and Isla Irving Walton, both Year 5 pupils at Newminster Middle School, have raised £66 for the Dogs Trust by selling cakes including home-made crispies, lemonade and dog treats to people out and about walking their dogs around the grounds of County Hall.

The kind-hearted friends, who are both animal lovers, wanted to help the charity that specialises in the well-being of dogs and is the largest dog welfare charity in the UK.

They decided to get together and set up a stall, with their tasty enterprise very much appreciated by customers keen to taste their cakes and stock up on some doggy delights.

Jessica said: “I thought it was a fantastic way to raise some money for the charity, with local people able to enjoy some lovely treats while helping out the animals. It was a win-win for everyone.”

