Crispy cake sale in Morpeth raises funds for dog charity
Ten-year-old Jessica Johnson and Isla Irving Walton, both Year 5 pupils at Newminster Middle School, have raised £66 for the Dogs Trust by selling cakes including home-made crispies, lemonade and dog treats to people out and about walking their dogs around the grounds of County Hall.
The kind-hearted friends, who are both animal lovers, wanted to help the charity that specialises in the well-being of dogs and is the largest dog welfare charity in the UK.
They decided to get together and set up a stall, with their tasty enterprise very much appreciated by customers keen to taste their cakes and stock up on some doggy delights.
Jessica said: “I thought it was a fantastic way to raise some money for the charity, with local people able to enjoy some lovely treats while helping out the animals. It was a win-win for everyone.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.