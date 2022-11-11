Its data analysis and GIS project has aggregated open police force data, social media signals and FOI requests to build a complete catalogue of crime and safety information in the county.

According to the company, Northumberland is the 25th safest county in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The overall crime rate in Northumberland during 2021 was 69 crimes per 1,000 people, with the most common crimes being violence and sexual offences, followed by anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and arson and public order.

Find out how safe your area is according to CrimeRate statistics (October 2019 to September 2022).

1. Blyth There were 4,470 crimes recorded in Blyth.

2. Ashington There were 3,519 recorded crimes in Ashington.

3. Cramlington There were 2,098 recorded crimes in Cramlington.

4. Morpeth Fourth on the list is Morpeth with 1,174 crimes recorded.