News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Find out how many crimes were recorded in your area.

Crime figures revealed for 13 areas of Northumberland

Statistics compiled by CrimeRate.co.uk have revealed which areas of Northumberland have the highest crime figures.

By Charlie Watson
36 minutes ago

Its data analysis and GIS project has aggregated open police force data, social media signals and FOI requests to build a complete catalogue of crime and safety information in the county.

According to the company, Northumberland is the 25th safest county in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The overall crime rate in Northumberland during 2021 was 69 crimes per 1,000 people, with the most common crimes being violence and sexual offences, followed by anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and arson and public order.

Find out how safe your area is according to CrimeRate statistics (October 2019 to September 2022).

1. Blyth

There were 4,470 crimes recorded in Blyth.

Photo: Peter McCartney

Photo Sales

2. Ashington

There were 3,519 recorded crimes in Ashington.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Cramlington

There were 2,098 recorded crimes in Cramlington.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Morpeth

Fourth on the list is Morpeth with 1,174 crimes recorded.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4