Fourteen years on, staff are now celebrating their company’s 30th anniversary in style with a special birthday party to mark the Bank Holiday weekend starting tomorrow (Friday).

Shoppers can expect to find exclusive treats and gifts, and even the chance to win their entire shopping haul. The weekend will also give loyal shoppers the chance to toast the team with a glass of complementary fizz.

Store manager Rebecca Richardson is the company’s longest standing store manager and opened the shop when she was just 24 years old.

The team at Crew Clothing. From left, Ceri, Rebecca, Inge and Lydia.

Rebecca, who also lives in Morpeth, said: “It’s a real milestone to be celebrating the brand’s 30th year with our lovely customers.

“I opened the store 14 years ago and have loved working alongside my great team. We cater for a range of customers who are continuously drawn to Crew’s classic designs.

“We look forward to celebrating with you all and offering some great in-store treats and prizes.”

The casual lifestyle brand has been providing both men and women a smart but causal wardrobe, full of timeless designs that were made to last.

The store joins a huge line-up of fashion brands including M&S, Fatface, Seasalt, Hobbs, Mint Velvet and independent department store Sandersons Boutique.

Centre manager Lottie Thompson said: “We’re proud of the fashion brands we champion at the centre and Crew has been an integral part of our offer since the Arcade opened.

