News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
44 minutes ago Craig Revel Horwood replaces Paul O’Grady in Annie musical
2 hours ago Celebs, dogs & hundreds of fans line streets to mourn Paul O’Grady
2 hours ago Tesco open first ever pub to celebrate King Charles coronation
2 hours ago Cost of living payments will start to land in bank accounts next week
3 hours ago EasyJet issues cancellation warning to Brits travelling to Italy

Cresswell Wild Sea Women set to be the feature of upcoming art project

A group of women, who regularly swim on the Northumberland coast, are set to be the muse of an upcoming art project.

By Charlie Watson
Published 20th Apr 2023, 15:16 BST- 1 min read

The Wild Sea Women, a group that was set up in Sunderland after the pandemic, now has keen swimmers dipping weekly from all over the North East and Scotland.

And the Cresswell group, who meet weekly to swim, is set to be the inspiration for an art project.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Laura Rowberry, leader of the Cresswell group, said: “The group is amazing. It’s not just about swimming, it’s about friendships and showing strength and all getting together.

The Cresswell sea swimming group.The Cresswell sea swimming group.
The Cresswell sea swimming group.
Most Popular

"I’m really looking forward to taking part in the project. It’s a first for me, art isn’t really my thing but I’m sure it’ll be good fun.”

Andrew Stratford, an artist from Harrogate, is using the women as a focus for his final dissertation work for his Masters.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Andrew, the sea swimmers, and Andrew’s wife Julie who joins with the dips while visiting Northumberland, will be gathering on Sunday, April 23 on Cresswell beach to create a piece of work to complete the project.

Laura added: “The project is all about collaborative artwork and it’s all based around our group which is so nice.

The sea swimmers have inspired an art project, which is based around the group and the Northumberland coastline.The sea swimmers have inspired an art project, which is based around the group and the Northumberland coastline.
The sea swimmers have inspired an art project, which is based around the group and the Northumberland coastline.

"Andrew has taken a few interviews with us and we’ve all given him a lot of feedback and answered questions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He’s done some prints based on what we’ve said about the coastline, about the group itself, about the dips and how it makes us feel. They’re going to go into a book along with some quotes that the ladies have said and then Sunday’s art will finish it off.”

The women meet to dip in the sea weekly.The women meet to dip in the sea weekly.
The women meet to dip in the sea weekly.
Through sea swimming, the women have made amazing friendships and improved their bravery.Through sea swimming, the women have made amazing friendships and improved their bravery.
Through sea swimming, the women have made amazing friendships and improved their bravery.
Related topics:NorthumberlandSunderlandMastersNorth East