The Wild Sea Women, a group that was set up in Sunderland after the pandemic, now has keen swimmers dipping weekly from all over the North East and Scotland.

And the Cresswell group, who meet weekly to swim, is set to be the inspiration for an art project.

Laura Rowberry, leader of the Cresswell group, said: “The group is amazing. It’s not just about swimming, it’s about friendships and showing strength and all getting together.

The Cresswell sea swimming group.

"I’m really looking forward to taking part in the project. It’s a first for me, art isn’t really my thing but I’m sure it’ll be good fun.”

Andrew Stratford, an artist from Harrogate, is using the women as a focus for his final dissertation work for his Masters.

Andrew, the sea swimmers, and Andrew’s wife Julie who joins with the dips while visiting Northumberland, will be gathering on Sunday, April 23 on Cresswell beach to create a piece of work to complete the project.

Laura added: “The project is all about collaborative artwork and it’s all based around our group which is so nice.

The sea swimmers have inspired an art project, which is based around the group and the Northumberland coastline.

"Andrew has taken a few interviews with us and we’ve all given him a lot of feedback and answered questions.

"He’s done some prints based on what we’ve said about the coastline, about the group itself, about the dips and how it makes us feel. They’re going to go into a book along with some quotes that the ladies have said and then Sunday’s art will finish it off.”

The women meet to dip in the sea weekly.