Based on a wartime propaganda film, the live-action event – titled ‘Went the Day (Cress)well?’ – told the story of how villagers united to resist enemy forces, including a dramatic scene in which the local vicar was ‘captured’.

The village church bells rang out to signal the arrival of the enemy, which was the cue for the battle to begin. Members of Cresswell Pele Tower’s Living History Group led the defence of the village from the enemy troops who were responsible for the demise of the local vicar, gamely played by Rev Julia Lacey, and the imprisonment of the villagers in the tower.

Their staged clashes, punctuated by mock gunfire, explosions and smoke, gave the spectacle a strikingly realistic intensity.

Vintage military and working vehicles were stationed around the village green, setting the stage alongside authentic uniforms, makeshift barricades and Home Guard patrols.

The 14th Century Pele Tower itself was open to the public, providing a hub of indoor displays including intricate military models and weapon collections, which drew steady interest from enthusiasts.

For those exploring beyond the battle scenes, the award-winning Cresswell Walled Garden offered a quieter moment.

A home farm display demonstrated milking with a model cow, as well as traditional butter-making, while exhibitions showcased the Women’s Land Army and ‘Dig for Victory’ campaigns.

Entertainment filled the air as Colin Bourdiec performed 1940s songs, while a rousing appearance by ‘Winston Churchill’ brought the crowd to a hush. Families picnicked on the grass while everyone listened to some of his rousing speeches.

Children had no shortage of activities. In the medics tent, they were taught how to bandage ‘casualties’ and apply slings, and learned the basics of CPR.

Another favourite for returning visitors was the ‘rat hunt’ where youngsters armed with sheets and pens scoured the grounds to locate the vermin – a light-hearted nod to the pests that plagued wartime Britain.

Organisers described the reenactment as both a tribute to resilience and a celebration of community history.

