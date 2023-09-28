News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize

Cresswell Pele Tower is going to be invaded - by artists

Hundreds of years after it was constructed to protect local landowners and villagers during raids by the notorious gangs of Border Reivers, a famous structure in Northumberland will soon be taken over – by a group of artists.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 28th Sep 2023, 12:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 12:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Cresswell Pele Tower, built in the 1300s, is one of only two of 175 that were initially built which are currently open to the public thanks to a restoration project led by Cresswell Parish Council and Greater Morpeth Development Trust.

Artists including painters, sculptors, glass-blowers and jewellers will sell their wares at the former stronghold after their former home, The Old Bath House in Broomhill, hosted its final Open Studios in April this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The move has been engineered by Robin Duckett, whose partner Alison Tutcher – a milliner – is an exhibitor.

Robin Duckett outside Cresswell Pele Tower. Picture by RusbyMedia.Robin Duckett outside Cresswell Pele Tower. Picture by RusbyMedia.
Robin Duckett outside Cresswell Pele Tower. Picture by RusbyMedia.
Most Popular

Robin, from Morpeth, said: “I didn’t want to sit by and see these wonderful, independent artists end up with nowhere to go.

“I was desperate to find them a new venue to come together and everything just fell into place. Cresswell Pele Tower has not been long open after a huge refurbishment and when I came across it, I just knew it was where we needed to be.

“The tower team have been so positive and we are already attracting the attention of prominent artists across the whole borders region as well as Northumberland, which will be a new and much more harmonious invasion than the Pele Tower’s builders could possibly have anticipated.”

The first Arts and Crafts Fair will be on November 4 and 5 (10am to 4pm), with more scheduled throughout the year.

For more information, go to www.zeffiro.org/pele-tower-arts

Related topics:NorthumberlandArtistsMorpeth