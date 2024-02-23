Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cresswell-born Simon Manley, who now lives in Austria, chose Cresswell Pele Tower and Newbiggin as the two main filming locations for the horror-drama called Don’t Worry About Me.

The tower is literally a stone’s throw from the home where he grew up and where his family still lives, and the Manleys owned and ran the local butcher’s shop in Newbiggin for many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plot revolves around a teenager called Stirling, who is bitten by a vampire on a family holiday.

Getting ready for a scene in the Don’t Worry About Me horror-drama short film.

Simon remembered that the 14th Century Pele Tower would make an ideal, atmospheric backdrop for some of his filming.

It was saved from near-complete ruin after the Cresswell Pele Tower Charitable Incorporated Organisation – a partnership of Cresswell Parish Council and Greater Morpeth Development Trust – raised more than £800,000 to repair and restore the Grade II* listed building.

Simon said: “I know both Cresswell and Newbiggin like the back of my hand, so it seemed right to set my film here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Pele Tower was actually the icing on the cake because it oozed atmosphere and provided a horror-type backdrop, as well as adding production value.

One of the scenes for Don’t Worry About Me that were filmed in Cresswell.

“Making the film has been a steep learning curve because there have been so many different aspects to juggle like writing the script, casting the parts, organising the film crew and the locations.”

Simon caught the acting bug when he moved to London more than 10 years ago. Before that, after leaving Northumberland College he had worked as a test driver at the Nissan car factory in Sunderland.

In London, he found work on television and film productions before he and his wife Jenna moved to live near Salzburg in Austria when she got a job with the Red Bull energy drinks company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon found acting work there, but has always also wanted to write and produce his own films.