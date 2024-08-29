Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An actor who came back to his roots to film a debut horror-drama is ready to show his work to Cresswell villagers.

Simon Manley, born in Cresswell but now living in Austria, filmed Don’t Worry About Me at Cresswell Pele Tower and Newbiggin for a week in February.

The up-and-coming film-maker said: “Acting wasn't at the forefront of what I was doing, and so I had time to spare. I started writing instead and I guess the old saying is you write about what you know, so I just chose something that I was interested in and tried to add it to places and people that I was familiar with.”

The plot revolves around a teenager called Stirling, who is bitten by a vampire on a family holiday and the idea of the short film is to act as a proof of concept, to eventually create a feature film.

Simon is showing his debut short film to residents of his home village for the first time.

This screening will be the first time the public will have seen it.

Simon added: “When you show these things at festivals, it's to an audience that you are expecting will appreciate it for its good and it's bad, whereas these are just normal people, so I'm expecting them to be honest, whether that's painfully so.”

Simon took on the lead role and made a cast and crew of people from the North East, with a budget of around £3000.

“One of the actors is a bit of a jack of all trades, a guy called Ben Hewitt,” Simon added. “He put me in touch with the people at the Newcastle Film Club. They were a wonderful find and I’m pleased because I couldn't have thought of a more localized and locally driven short film.

“I haven't written before so I've just been learning as I went. I didn't quite fully appreciate it because I had to learn my own lines and be in front of the camera, but it was so exciting and very rewarding to see each scene take shape.”

Don’t Worry About Me will be shown at the Cresswell village hall on Friday, September 6. If you would like to watch it, contact Simon via email at [email protected]. It will be first come first served due to limited seating capacity.