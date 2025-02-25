Cresswell Dippers recently hosted representatives of HM Coastguard and RNLI at the village hall where both agencies gave a collaborative talk on water safety.

The talk gave advice on understanding the action of the tides, and wind direction to create optimum or dangerous conditions for swimming.

It was stressed that the best time for sea dippers and swimmers to go out is at "slack" tide. This is an hour before and after high and low tides - the time at which there is least movement in the sea.

Included in the talk was advice on how to manage a situation in case of emergency.

Aaron Armstrong receiving a cheque from Kelly Hudspith.

The group, which was formed 18 months ago, has become very popular and membership has grown from six to 740 members.

This is the second time that they have hosted a water safety talk by HM Coastguard and the RNLI, as they feel it is crucial to keeping people safe in the sea.

Through different group activities, they raised £500 for the RNLI.

Separately members, Dave and Norma Armstrong, also secured £200 from the Northumberland Freemasons for the charity.

David Armstrong presenting a cheque to Aaron Armstrong.

A total of £700 was presented to Aaron Armstrong from Amble RNLI station. The amount will be shared between Amble Lifeboat Station and Newbiggin Lifeboat Station.

Cresswell Dippers can be found on Facebook and welcome everyone to dip with them at Broadsands Beach in Cresswell.

If anyone is going into the sea, ensure you carry a mobile phone in a waterproof pouch. In case of an emergency dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.