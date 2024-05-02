Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cresswell Dippers have shared the concerns of other outdoor swimmers, surfers and paddle boarders in recent weeks with raw sewage finding its way into the sea from storm overflows.

Water companies release excess water and sewage via stom overflows after heavy rain to prevent it backing up into the streets and people's homes.

Now that sewage alerts are reducing, they can safely enjoy the water more.

Outdoor swimmers are happy to be back out enjoying swimming in the sea. Picture: Rexie Akwei-Fraser.

Cresswell Dippers is a Facebook group that Rexie Akwei-Fraser started in 2023 when she found a passion for bathing in the sea during her recovery from meningitis.

After having a stroke, which meant she had to learn how to walk and talk again, her love for dipping in the cold water led her to encourage others to join in and experience its benefits.

Rexie said: “I was walking on the beach in the summer and it was a really warm day, so I started walking in the surf and I thought, this just feels so nice. So the next time I went walking, I went in my swimsuit and I walked further in until I was waist deep and it just felt so lovely to be in the water.

"I put out a message on Cresswell Life and Times asking if anybody would be interested in keeping me company going dipping, thinking I'd only get about six people, and that’s how it started.”

The Facebook group now has just under 500 members.

“People who have joined the group have joined for so many reasons,” Rexie continued. “Many people have joined because of their mental health and everyone finds it really exhilarating. There’s a peace in it. Others joined because because it's something they always wanted to do, some have joined because they just wanted company and it was something to get them out. So, we've become quite a little community.”

The group organises daily swims and some recently got to work clearing a path through the stones left from storms to improve accessibility.