The dad and daughter from Cresswell will be setting off on April 1 from Alnwick Cricket Club, hiking through Alnmouth and Warkworth before finishing at Ashington Cricket Club.

The pair chose the charity after speaking to a family who were affected directly by the disease at Alnmouth Cricket Club.

The aim is that the fundraiser will help to break the stigma around Crohn’s and raise awareness.

Derek and Ellie Allan are doing another fundraising walk.

They wrote on their fundraising page: “Right now, an estimated 500,000 people in the UK are living with a lifelong disease that many people have never heard of. And the real number could be almost double that.

“Because of the stigma and misunderstanding surrounding these diseases, thousands of people are suffering in silence.

“But they’re not alone.

“We’re working to improve diagnosis and treatment, and to fund research into a cure; to raise awareness and to give people hope, comfort and confidence to live freer, fuller lives.”

Derek, 49, and daughter Ellie, 16, have been walking under the banner ‘walking for others’ for close to eight years, and have raised around £22,000 in that time for various charities including Mind, Age UK and The British Heart Foundation.

After speaking to people at work, school and hobbies, and hearing about diseases and illnesses that are affecting people nearby, the pair get inspired to hike for a new charity.

