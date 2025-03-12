As part of the development of a mobile art sculpture for the new Berwick community hospital, art production practice Sum.Place is recruiting a team of up to five creative interns on a freelance and part-time basis.

The sculpture, which was recently announced, will hang in the atrium of the new hospital to welcome patients, visitors and staff.

With a high footfall, the atrium provides an appropriate location for the central art piece that can give people a welcome distraction and positively impact well-being.

Based in North Shields, Sum.Place is recruiting the interns to join from May through to the summer to support with the production of the sculpture, develop technical skills and work on a community-led art installation while engaging with members of the public.

Art students and recent creative graduates from any background are encouraged to apply to this position to start their careers, with a valuable insight into working on a large-scale public art production.

The part-time roles are fully flexible, between 14 and 28 hours a week depending on availability. Weekends may be required.

Wayne Daley, head of corporate and social responsibility at the trust, said: “The recruitment of the interns for this project is an exciting opportunity for people looking to get into the creative industries.

“While our community promise’s main focus is providing access into NHS careers, any opportunity that can help people in our communities into employment is equally as important.”

Applicants can email their CV and portfolio, alongside why they are interested in the role, to [email protected] and more information about it can be found at www.artsjobs.org.uk/jobs/search/57959