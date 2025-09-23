There was a good turnout despite the wet weather to celebrate the opening of a Community Centenary Orchard in Ashington.

The orchard at the site in the vibrant allotments near the People’s Park was officially opened by Coun Pauline Thompson, Civic Head of Ashington Town Council, during the event.

The Wansbeck Allotment Association project has been supported by various organisations such as the Barbour Foundation, the Sir James Knott Trust, the Oswin Project (which sent a team of men to landscape the site), Ashington Town Council – which funded landscaping materials through Climate Action Wansbeck – and from Northumberland County Council’s Great Northumberland Forest initiative and climate change team.

Association chair Margaret Adams and secretary Lynn Norris both fundraised and led on the project, and Margaret’s speech at the event included the following.

The opening event for the orchard took place on September 20.

“In 2019, we talked about doing something to commemorate the 100 years since the allotment site was established.

“A year later Covid put everything on hold, but the project was picked up in 2023 when I took over as chair. We believed we needed to do something that would not only commemorate the past, but would leave a legacy for the future. We decided on an orchard.

“The site chosen had been vacant for a few years. It was derelict and regularly flooded but it was where, over the years, they had held meetings in the allotment hut – which stood for 100 years.

“We’ve been amazed by the support we received both by the allotment members and the wider communities. The orchard is a place where members can relax and bring their families.

A view of the new orchard in Ashington.

“It is also a place where we can invite past members who can no longer work their gardens and a place where we can invite the wider communities for special events.”

When mentioning individual support, she said: “Plants Plus through Paul Shardlow for providing many of the plants and to Paul for his constant engagement and care with the project creating his little wildflower plot, planting trees, the espalier fruit bushes and daffodil bulbs in spring.

“I would also like to thank the numerous members who have mucked in over the year.”

There was special praise for Mary Charlton, who was involved in many aspects of the project and “driven it to the place where it is today”.