As well as taking the show’s best in show class, the keen vegetable grower also impressed the judge with his stand of three onions, stand of three leeks, intermediate leek, heaviest vegetable and one flower and one vegetable.

Alan also proved he can shine in the kitchen by taking the first prize in the chocolate cake section.

Runner-up in the leek contest was Stuart Watson, followed by Ray Massey, Claire Watson-Armstrong and Jason Liddle.

Alan Warnaby with his best in show leek.

Ray Massey took the trophy for the most points at the show with a clutch of firsts including collection of three vegetables, stand of three carrots, stand of three onion sets, stand of three beetroot and the disaster class with a carrot entry - while his flower growing credentials impressed to take the vase of three gladioli.

Club secretary Heather Chamberlain’s talent for flower growing showed with wins for her floral displays in the decorative arrangements of flowers class, while Stuart Watson took the first prize for the cactus dahlias.

In the baking section, a feast of home baking worthy of any Bake Off final saw Davy Moor rise to the occasion, taking the trophy for the most baking points after clinching wins for his drop scones, rock buns, ginger cake, jar of preserves and bottle of homemade liqueur.

Gary Annison’s fruit scones took first prize as did Ben Patterson’s cheese scones, while Claire Watson-Armstrong won first prize for her Victoria Sponge Cake.

Alan Warnaby, left, with judge Tommy Pringle.

Now in its 54th year, leek and flower judge Tommy Pringle from Stannington said: “It has been an excellent show with some excellent exhibits.

"The stand out exhibit for me was Alan’s stand of onions. They were a superb entry

"It’s been a difficult year with the heatwave so it has meant entries were down, but the quality has been very good. It’s always a lovely show to come along to and is very well organised.”

Following the show, a raffle and auction of produce raised over £700 which is reinvested into running the leek show for the future.

Heather Chamberlain with her winning floral displays.

Results

Vegetables & Flowers

Stand of 3 Leeks - Alan Warnaby; Stand of 3 Onions – Alan Warnaby; Intermediate Leek - Alan Warnaby; Collection of 3 Vegetables - Ray Massey; Stand of 3 Carrots – Ray Massey; Stand of 3 Beetroot - Ray Massey; Stand of 3 Onion Sets Flat – Ray Massey; Stand of 3 Onion Sets Round - Ray Massey; Best Leek in Show - Alan Warnaby; 1 Flower, 1 vegetable - Davy Moor

Cactus Dahlias Medium – Stuart Watson; Decorative Arrangement of Flowers – Heather Chamberlain; Vase of Three Gladioli – Ray Massey; One Potted Plant - Davy Moor; Heaviest Vegetable – Alan Warnaby; Disaster Class – Ray Massey; Trophy for most points - Ray Massey.

Ray Massey won the prize for vase of three gladioli.

Baking

Victoria Sandwich Cake – Claire Watson-Armstrong; Chocolate Cake - Alan Warnaby; Four Cheese Scones - Ben Patterson; Four Fruit Scones – Gary Annison; Four Drop Scones – Davy Moor; Four Rock Buns - Davy Moor; Ginger Cake – Davy Moor; Jar Homemade Preserve or Chutney – Davy Moor; Bottle Homemade Liqueur – Davy Moor; Trophy for most Baking Points - Davy Moor.