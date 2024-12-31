Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Craster woman has been awarded an OBE in the New Year Honours List for services to tourism.

Dr Sarah Green is chief executive of the NewcastleGateshead Initiative (NGI) and also runs a holiday cottages business alongside her husband, Mark.

She said: “I am so very honoured to have been awarded an OBE for a job that I feel incredibly fortunate to do.

"To be able to champion our incredible region and work alongside our wonderful business community, colleagues and partners to tell the North East’s story is a true privilege and a responsibility that I don’t take lightly.

Dr Sarah Green, chief executive of NewcastleGateshead Initiative. Picture: NGI

“North East England is a truly special place, brimming with ambition and an unmatched sense of pride, warmth and of course, that world-famous welcoming nature. I’m proud to help deliver that ambition alongside so many brilliant individuals who make this place great.”

She has been at the helm of NGI since 2020, driving forward its mission to inspire people to visit, live, learn, work, and invest in Newcastle, Gateshead, and the wider region.

Her leadership has seen NGI become one of England’s first accredited Local Visitor Economy Partnerships by VisitEngland having guided the organisation and the businesses it supports through the pandemic period to secure a major £2.25 million boost from UK Government to lead England’s first Destination Development Partnership Pilot (DDP).

Sarah has spent over two decades championing the region’s businesses, qualifying as a lawyer and working internationally with Clifford Chance, before becoming CBI Regional Director and subsequently CBI Director of Region and Nations.

Academic achievements include an MSC in Urban Regeneration from Northumbria University, an MBA from Newcastle University and, most recently, a doctorate from Durham University Business School for her PhD assessing the social impact of small business on rural communities. Sarah is also a senior council member for the National Trust.

Her colleague, chief operating officer Ian Thomas, receives an MBE.

John Marshall, chair of NewcastleGateshead Initiative said: “This is the best start to the New Year I could have hoped for.”

“On behalf of everyone at NewcastleGateshead Initiative and all of the people Sarah and Ian work with day in, day out to promote our region, may I extend our congratulations! We couldn’t be more proud of their inclusion in the New Year Honours list.”