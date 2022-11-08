Cramlington Women's Institute produce poppy decorations ahead of Remembrance Sunday
Poppy decorations have appeared on bollards around Cramlington in preparation for Remembrance Sunday.
By Craig Buchan
This year’s decorations of the 71 bollards were knitted, crocheted, or made from felt by Cramlington Women’s Institute, who put up the decorations annually.
The tribute also includes a postbox topper and panels on the St Nicholas Church gates.
A spokesperson for the institute said: “It was a great team effort from members and we are proud to provide this support for such an important tribute to the fallen soldiers of the armed forces.”