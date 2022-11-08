News you can trust since 1854
Cramlington Women's Institute produce poppy decorations ahead of Remembrance Sunday

Poppy decorations have appeared on bollards around Cramlington in preparation for Remembrance Sunday.

By Craig Buchan
37 minutes ago - 1 min read

This year’s decorations of the 71 bollards were knitted, crocheted, or made from felt by Cramlington Women’s Institute, who put up the decorations annually.

The tribute also includes a postbox topper and panels on the St Nicholas Church gates.

A spokesperson for the institute said: “It was a great team effort from members and we are proud to provide this support for such an important tribute to the fallen soldiers of the armed forces.”

Members of Cramlington Women's Institute by the gates of St Nicholas Church. They have decorated the church gates in preparation for Remembrance Sunday.

A member of Cramlington Women's Institute with the postbox topper decorated for Remembrance Sunday.
Bollards in Cramlington decorated for Remembrance Sunday
Cramlington Women's Institute created all their decorations for this year from scratch.
