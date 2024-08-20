Cramlington underpass receives a makeover from 'eco warrior' primary school students
and live on Freeview channel 276
The group of young ‘eco warriors’ from Hareside Primary School are the latest primary school to take part in Cramlington Town Council’s ‘Project Underpass’ initiative and had the opportunity to visually demonstrate their passion for the environment because of it.
The pupils designed the graphics for the underpass, that runs under Lancastrian Road, with the help of local artist John Craggs, who transferred their designs into eye-catching and colourful graphics that are now on the triangular concrete blocks inside the tunnel.
Cramlington Town Council’s community and youth coordinator, Joe Eltringham, said: “This is the fourth underpass in the town that we have transformed with the involvement of local school children.
"The pupils at Hareside wanted to convey their passion for recycling and the environment and walking through the underpass is now a bright and cheery experience.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.