Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Cramlington underpass was decorated with graphics designed by students who participated in a council initiative to raise awareness about the environment.

The group of young ‘eco warriors’ from Hareside Primary School are the latest primary school to take part in Cramlington Town Council’s ‘Project Underpass’ initiative and had the opportunity to visually demonstrate their passion for the environment because of it.

The pupils designed the graphics for the underpass, that runs under Lancastrian Road, with the help of local artist John Craggs, who transferred their designs into eye-catching and colourful graphics that are now on the triangular concrete blocks inside the tunnel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cramlington Town Council’s community and youth coordinator, Joe Eltringham, said: “This is the fourth underpass in the town that we have transformed with the involvement of local school children.

"The pupils at Hareside wanted to convey their passion for recycling and the environment and walking through the underpass is now a bright and cheery experience.”